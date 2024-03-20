WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
How Many More Matches Will Feature on the WWE WrestleMania 40 Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

How Many More Matches Will Feature on the WWE WrestleMania 40 Lineup

WrestleVotes has provided a significant update on WWE WrestleMania 40, indicating that spectators should anticipate the announcement of at least four additional matches for the grand event. Scheduled for April 6th and April 7th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company aims to present no fewer than seven matches each evening.

Sources close to the situation have hinted, "The indication from sources suggests we’ll see up to 4 more WrestleMania matches announced for the event. As of now, the working plan is to feature 7 matches per night on the main card."

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

