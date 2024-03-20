Eric Bischoff on Sting's Farewell Match: "I Didn't Like The Match"

In a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on Sting's farewell match at AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting and Darby Allin faced The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team match, marking Sting's retirement bout. This high-profile event also featured the babyfaces successfully defending their AEW Tag Team Titles.

Bischoff expressed mixed feelings about the match, acknowledging its significance while highlighting his personal preferences. "I think it was close to perfect. I didn’t like the match, necessarily. It wasn’t my style of match. It wasn’t what I would have done, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t right. It’s just not my thing," he commented on the retirement match's execution.

Despite his critique, Bischoff emphasized the importance of Sting's satisfaction with the event. He elaborated, "I would have liked to have seen more of a story, more of a build-up with Sting, personally. But at the end of the day, … it doesn’t really matter what I think or what I feel. What I was hoping for is … the next morning that Sting would wake up — Steve Borden would wake up — with a smile on his face and feel like he accomplished exactly what he wanted to accomplish."