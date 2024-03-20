Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has revealed the match card for the upcoming NXT episode, set to air live on USA Network next Tuesday. The scheduled bouts include:
- Ilja Dragunov taking on Stacks
- Alpha Academy clashing with The Wolfdogs. Should Alpha Academy emerge victorious, they'll secure a spot in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.
- Thea Hail facing off against Jazmyn Nyx
-Duke Hudson battling Josh Briggs
- Shawn Spears versus Dijak in what promises to be an exciting match-up.
⚡ AJ Styles Discusses WWE's Direction Under Triple H's Leadership Compared to Vince McMahon Era
During a discussion on the Battleground podcast, AJ Styles expressed enthusiasm for WWE's partnership with Netflix and observed the organiza [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 02:23PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com