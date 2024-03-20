WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 20, 2024

WWE has revealed the match card for the upcoming NXT episode, set to air live on USA Network next Tuesday. The scheduled bouts include:

- Ilja Dragunov taking on Stacks

- Alpha Academy clashing with The Wolfdogs. Should Alpha Academy emerge victorious, they'll secure a spot in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.

- Thea Hail facing off against Jazmyn Nyx

-Duke Hudson battling Josh Briggs

- Shawn Spears versus Dijak in what promises to be an exciting match-up.

