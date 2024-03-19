WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AJ Styles Discusses WWE's Direction Under Triple H's Leadership Compared to Vince McMahon Era

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

AJ Styles Discusses WWE's Direction Under Triple H's Leadership Compared to Vince McMahon Era

During a discussion on the Battleground podcast, AJ Styles expressed enthusiasm for WWE's partnership with Netflix and observed the organizational changes under Triple H's leadership, contrasting with Vince McMahon's era.

Styles voiced a hope for more wrestlers to recognize WWE's commitment to longevity and global presence, highlighting a decade-long agreement with Netflix that could extend to two decades. "We're talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years. That's a long time. We're not going anywhere," he stated, emphasizing WWE's enduring job security for performers who deliver, and its international reach beyond the US and England. "We are even bigger now than we've ever been," Styles remarked, encouraging potential talents to view WWE as a global platform.

Reflecting on the company's management shift, Styles praised Triple H's approach to talent development, focusing on enhancing performers' strengths rather than their weaknesses. He contrasted this with the past, where releases often devastated wrestlers, suggesting an alternative of further development in NXT. "I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, 'Let's get them better or let's find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show them the worst,'" he said, advocating for a more supportive and less destructive handling of talent careers, aligning with the current ethos under Triple H's guidance.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #aj styles #vince mcmahon #triple h #paul levesque

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86746/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π