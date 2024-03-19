AJ Styles Discusses WWE's Direction Under Triple H's Leadership Compared to Vince McMahon Era

During a discussion on the Battleground podcast, AJ Styles expressed enthusiasm for WWE's partnership with Netflix and observed the organizational changes under Triple H's leadership, contrasting with Vince McMahon's era.

Styles voiced a hope for more wrestlers to recognize WWE's commitment to longevity and global presence, highlighting a decade-long agreement with Netflix that could extend to two decades. "We're talking about 10 years on Netflix, possibly 20 years. That's a long time. We're not going anywhere," he stated, emphasizing WWE's enduring job security for performers who deliver, and its international reach beyond the US and England. "We are even bigger now than we've ever been," Styles remarked, encouraging potential talents to view WWE as a global platform.

Reflecting on the company's management shift, Styles praised Triple H's approach to talent development, focusing on enhancing performers' strengths rather than their weaknesses. He contrasted this with the past, where releases often devastated wrestlers, suggesting an alternative of further development in NXT. "I really believe that Triple H looks at our talent and goes, 'Let's get them better or let's find ways to bring out the best in them rather than show them the worst,'" he said, advocating for a more supportive and less destructive handling of talent careers, aligning with the current ethos under Triple H's guidance.