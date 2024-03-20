WWE's Sold-Out TV Show Streak Reportedly Ends, Contrary to RAW Announcement

The latest edition of WWE RAW, held on March 18th, 2024, at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, was embroiled in controversy regarding its attendance. WWE had been touting a successful run of eight consecutive television event sell-outs leading up to this RAW episode. On the night, WWE announced that the event marked their ninth consecutive television sell-out, a claim that has since been disputed.

The Twitter/X account @WrestleTix offered a differing perspective when inquired about the authenticity of WWE's sell-out streak. The account clarified,

“Unfortunately not. It was close. Map closed with over 200 tickets available, many of which were $20 uppers. Anything released late (like hard cam seats) doesn’t count against them but standard tickets do. Still a packed house and a great number.”