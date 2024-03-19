Brian Gewirtz Claps Back at Cody Rhodes Over 'Final Boss' Nickname

In response to Cody Rhodes' critical comments about The Rock's "Final Boss" nickname during a recent Raw promo, The Rock's representative within WWE Creative, Brian Gewirtz, offered a clarification. Rhodes questioned The Rock's claim to the "Final Boss" title at WrestleMania, mockingly referring to him as "Roman's side chick," while also acknowledging Gewirtz for assigning the nickname to The Rock.

Gewirtz, via Twitter, refuted the claim that he coined the "Final Boss" nickname, directly stating, "‘Final Boss’ isn’t anything I came up with. @TheRock calls himself that because he is that." He further addressed Rhodes, adding a dig at Rhodes' dog Pharaoh, "If it makes you feel better @CodyRhodes, I was the first to tell him about your spectacularly stupid goofy ass dog." This exchange underscores the ongoing narrative tension between WWE superstars leading up to WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Gewirtz, a key figure in WWE Creative and a former WWE head writer, now holds a significant role at The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions as the Senior Vice President of Development.