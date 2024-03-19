WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Spotted at WWE Raw Amid AEW Contract Expiry Speculations

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

AEW's Matt Hardy and his spouse, Reby Hardy, were seen at WWE Raw in Raleigh, North Carolina, sparking rumors of discussions with WWE amidst his AEW contract nearing its end.

However, Fightful Select clarifies that Hardy is currently still contracted with AEW, with ongoing negotiations about his future with the company. An acquaintance of Reby Hardy extended an invitation to them to watch the event from a suite at the PNC Arena, leading to their attendance for approximately 90 minutes.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #aew #raw #matt hardy #reby hardy

