Other WWE Talent Unlikely to Deliver Non-PG Promos Similar to Cody Rhodes' on Raw

Recent discussions highlight growing discontent within the WWE roster regarding the perceived favoritism shown to The Rock, especially after his recent TV appearances. This sentiment follows a memo from Nick Khan, Triple H, and Dan Ventrelle, the Executive Vice President of Talent, urging WWE talent to adhere to the PG rating guidelines, prohibiting cursing on both television and social media. This directive seemed to contrast sharply with The Rock's actions upon his return, where he freely deviated from these guidelines.

The situation further intensified after The Rock's performance at last week's SmackDown, which led to calls from the audience for Cody Rhodes to deliver a more provocative promo in anticipation of their WrestleMania tag team encounter. Addressing these developments, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed on Wrestling Observer Radio how WWE allowed Rhodes to respond to The Rock with a less restrictive, non-PG promo on Monday's Raw. According to Meltzer, WWE's decision to permit Rhodes to retaliate in such a manner was strategic, despite the ongoing policy to maintain PG-rated content in promos for the rest of the roster.

Alvarez: “So we had the Cody promo. And this guy has got to do a rebuttal to The Rock, who's just killing it. And I will say I thought Cody did a very good job. The story of this was…I don’t buy that f*cking memo for a second. I think it’s bullsh*t.”

Meltzer: No, there was a memo. Everyone got it. I asked, "What was the deal? And it’s like, they knew that he [Rhodes] had to come back. But there’s absolutely a memo. I got that from several different guys, there's been other reporters who have too. That’s not nothing. No one else is allowed to do that. But he was given the opportunity to do it because basically they wanted him to stay babyface, essentially. And I mean, if he came off badly on this promo and Rock came off so great in Memphis (last week’s SmackDown), it’s like, that’s not what they want. But he was fine. You know, he brought his dog in. I mean, it’s like, that’s all it is.”