Top TNA Wrestlers on the Brink of Departure?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

TNA Wrestling might soon see the departure of two of its prominent stars. According to Pwinsider, The Motor City Machine Guns, comprising Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, are scheduled to appear at a Smash Wrestling event in London, Ontario, on April 21. Interestingly, this booking coincides with TNA's post-PPV television tapings, a date when the duo would typically be expected to participate in TNA events.

The speculation arises from reports suggesting that the contracts of Shelley and Sabin with TNA are nearing their end, potentially expiring by the end of March. "The belief among some we have spoken with is that Shelley and Sabin's existing TNA deals are expiring shortly, possibly as soon as the end of March," the report highlights. Their decision to perform at an independent wrestling show instead of the TNA tapings hints at a potential impasse in contract negotiations.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 02:04PM


