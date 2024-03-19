WWE Reveals The Rock Will Be On Last Episode of Raw Before WrestleMania 40

During Monday's RAW on USA Network, it was confirmed that The Rock will grace the final WWE Raw episode leading up to WrestleMania.

He is slated to team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. This much-anticipated appearance will occur on April 1st, marking the first confirmed highlight for the episode scheduled in Brooklyn, New York, and broadcast live on the USA Network.

The Rock returns to Brooklyn on April 1, just days before WrestleMania!

Finally…The Rock returns to Brooklyn!

On Monday, April 1, just days before WrestleMania, The Great One makes his return to Brooklyn for a cataclysmic episode of Monday Night Raw!

Don’t miss Raw on Monday, April 1, when The Rock returns to Brooklyn, at 8/7 C on USA!