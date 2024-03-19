WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Reveals The Rock Will Be On Last Episode of Raw Before WrestleMania 40

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

WWE Reveals The Rock Will Be On Last Episode of Raw Before WrestleMania 40

During Monday's RAW on USA Network, it was confirmed that The Rock will grace the final WWE Raw episode leading up to WrestleMania.

He is slated to team up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on the first night of WrestleMania 40. This much-anticipated appearance will occur on April 1st, marking the first confirmed highlight for the episode scheduled in Brooklyn, New York, and broadcast live on the USA Network.

The Rock returns to Brooklyn on April 1, just days before WrestleMania!

Finally…The Rock returns to Brooklyn!

On Monday, April 1, just days before WrestleMania, The Great One makes his return to Brooklyn for a cataclysmic episode of Monday Night Raw!

Don’t miss Raw on Monday, April 1, when The Rock returns to Brooklyn, at 8/7 C on USA!

CM Punk Vows WrestleMania 40 Appearance, Invitation or Not

CM Punk, currently sidelined, declares his WrestleMania 40 attendance. Despite not receiving an official invitation, Punk made his intention [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 07:24AM

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86736/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π