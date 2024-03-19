CM Punk Vows WrestleMania 40 Appearance, Invitation or Not

CM Punk, currently sidelined, declares his WrestleMania 40 attendance. Despite not receiving an official invitation, Punk made his intentions clear in a recent video package aired on Raw, promising his presence at the landmark event. This announcement comes after his absence post-Royal Rumble, where he disclosed a torn tricep injury sustained during the match.

