CM Punk Vows WrestleMania 40 Appearance, Invitation or Not

CM Punk, currently sidelined, declares his WrestleMania 40 attendance. Despite not receiving an official invitation, Punk made his intentions clear in a recent video package aired on Raw, promising his presence at the landmark event. This announcement comes after his absence post-Royal Rumble, where he disclosed a torn tricep injury sustained during the match.
CHICAGO!— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2024
Get ready for the return of @CMPunk next week live on #WWERaw! What will the Best in the World have to say ahead of #WrestleMania?
LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE: https://t.co/wBbcrbTz74 pic.twitter.com/aOI6b8VOI4
