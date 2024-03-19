WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

CM Punk Vows WrestleMania 40 Appearance, Invitation or Not

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

CM Punk Vows WrestleMania 40 Appearance, Invitation or Not

CM Punk, currently sidelined, declares his WrestleMania 40 attendance. Despite not receiving an official invitation, Punk made his intentions clear in a recent video package aired on Raw, promising his presence at the landmark event. This announcement comes after his absence post-Royal Rumble, where he disclosed a torn tricep injury sustained during the match.

Becky Lynch Announces U.S. Citizenship to Fans After WWE Raw Victory

Following her victory on this week’s WWE Raw, where she secured a win against Nia Jax in the main event, Becky Lynch addressed the aud [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 07:20AM


Tags: #wwe #cm punk #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86735/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π