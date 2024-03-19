Becky Lynch Announces U.S. Citizenship to Fans After WWE Raw Victory

Following her victory on this week’s WWE Raw, where she secured a win against Nia Jax in the main event, Becky Lynch addressed the audience with a personal announcement. Lynch shared with the crowd that she has officially become a citizen of the United States. The moment was captured on video, showcasing Lynch's promo to the fans after the show.

@BeckyLynchWWE just announced that she's officially an American citizen. Congratulations to her pic.twitter.com/cm2k3EP7n3 — General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) March 19, 2024