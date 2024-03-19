WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Announces U.S. Citizenship to Fans After WWE Raw Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

Following her victory on this week’s WWE Raw, where she secured a win against Nia Jax in the main event, Becky Lynch addressed the audience with a personal announcement. Lynch shared with the crowd that she has officially become a citizen of the United States. The moment was captured on video, showcasing Lynch's promo to the fans after the show.

