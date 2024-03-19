Becky Lynch Announces U.S. Citizenship to Fans After WWE Raw Victory

Following her victory on this week’s WWE Raw, where she secured a win against Nia Jax in the main event, Becky Lynch addressed the audience with a personal announcement. Lynch shared with the crowd that she has officially become a citizen of the United States. The moment was captured on video, showcasing Lynch's promo to the fans after the show.
@BeckyLynchWWE just announced that she's officially an American citizen. Congratulations to her pic.twitter.com/cm2k3EP7n3— General Booty 🇨🇲 (@big_hero_chris) March 19, 2024
⚡ New Match Card Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw Episode
WWE has refreshed the card for the upcoming episode of Raw, scheduled for next Monday night on the USA Network. The lineup includes: - A ma [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 07:18AM
