New Match Card Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw Episode

WWE has refreshed the card for the upcoming episode of Raw, scheduled for next Monday night on the USA Network. The lineup includes:
- A match featuring Ricochet against JD McDonagh
- Andrade set to compete against an opponent yet to be announced
- The return of CM Punk to Raw
⚡ Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 40
Following the recent episode of Raw, WWE has announced an updated lineup for the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 07:17AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com