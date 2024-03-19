WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

New Match Card Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

New Match Card Announced for Upcoming WWE Raw Episode

WWE has refreshed the card for the upcoming episode of Raw, scheduled for next Monday night on the USA Network. The lineup includes:

- A match featuring Ricochet against JD McDonagh

- Andrade set to compete against an opponent yet to be announced

- The return of CM Punk to Raw

Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 40

Following the recent episode of Raw, WWE has announced an updated lineup for the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 19, 2024 07:17AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86733/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π