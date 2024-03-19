Updated Card For WWE WrestleMania 40

Following the recent episode of Raw, WWE has announced an updated lineup for the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled to span over two nights, April 6th and 7th, and will be hosted in Philadelphia, available for live viewing on Peacock and the WWE Network. Here’s the updated card for the event:

Matches Scheduled for Unspecified Nights:

- WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY takes on Bayley.

- WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley faces Becky Lynch.

- World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn.

- An Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match featuring Finn Balor & Damian Priest, DIY, Awesome Truth, The New Day, and Two Teams yet to be announced.

- WWE United States Championship Match sees Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens clash.

- LA Knight goes head-to-head with AJ Styles.

- A personal rivalry unfolds as Jey Uso faces Jimmy Uso.

Night One:

- A blockbuster tag team match with The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins.

Night Two:

- World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins challenges Drew McIntyre.

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns takes on Cody Rhodes.