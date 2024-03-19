Shayna Baszler's Opponent for Bloodsport X Announced

It was unveiled last week that WWE would make its mark at the upcoming GCW Bloodsport X event, set to electrify Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week. The buzz around this revelation has only intensified with the latest announcement from Josh Barnett, the namesake of the event. Through a captivating video shared on his social media, Barnett has revealed that WWE's Shayna Baszler is set to clash with TNA Knockouts sensation, Masha Slamovich, in what promises to be a memorable showdown.
While the extent of the partnership between WWE and GCW remains under wraps, the confirmation of this match is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the wrestling world under WWE's current leadership.
In a place like Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport, when a name like Shayna Baszler is announced it's like blood in the water of an ocean of nothing but sharks.— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) March 19, 2024
One voice stood out loudest and proudest of all. A voice with a tenor of authority from her accomplishments and tone of pure… pic.twitter.com/u3wI9erGUB
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com