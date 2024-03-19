WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shayna Baszler's Opponent for Bloodsport X Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 19, 2024

It was unveiled last week that WWE would make its mark at the upcoming GCW Bloodsport X event, set to electrify Philadelphia during WrestleMania 40 week. The buzz around this revelation has only intensified with the latest announcement from Josh Barnett, the namesake of the event. Through a captivating video shared on his social media, Barnett has revealed that WWE's Shayna Baszler is set to clash with TNA Knockouts sensation, Masha Slamovich, in what promises to be a memorable showdown.

While the extent of the partnership between WWE and GCW remains under wraps, the confirmation of this match is a testament to the unpredictable nature of the wrestling world under WWE's current leadership.


