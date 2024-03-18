WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Adds Four Hall of Famers to the WrestleMania 40 Weekend Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

WWE Adds Four Hall of Famers to the WrestleMania 40 Weekend Lineup

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is set to feature these four Hall of Famers during the WrestleMania weekend:

- Sharmell
- Larry Zbyszko
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Mick Foley

In addition to these stars, WrestleMania will also see appearances from wrestling icons Ron Simmons, Kane, Jimmy Hart, Michelle McCool, and JBL, with expectations that more notable figures will be announced as the event approaches.

WWE Superstar Removed from Active Roster

WWE performers can be sidelined from the active roster for a multitude of reasons, including injuries, personal leave, among other factors. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2024 01:35PM


Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #philadelphia

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86725/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π