WWE Adds Four Hall of Famers to the WrestleMania 40 Weekend Lineup

PWInsider is reporting that WWE is set to feature these four Hall of Famers during the WrestleMania weekend:

- Sharmell

- Larry Zbyszko

- Diamond Dallas Page

- Mick Foley

In addition to these stars, WrestleMania will also see appearances from wrestling icons Ron Simmons, Kane, Jimmy Hart, Michelle McCool, and JBL, with expectations that more notable figures will be announced as the event approaches.