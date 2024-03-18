WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Removed from Active Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

WWE performers can be sidelined from the active roster for a multitude of reasons, including injuries, personal leave, among other factors.

According to PWInsider, Raquel Rodriguez has recently been removed from WWE's active roster list. The report further clarifies that she is now categorized internally alongside other wrestlers who are presently not in action.

At this moment, it remains uncertain whether her absence is due to an injury or a possible resurgence of her MCAS. Regardless of the reason, we look forward to her return to the ring and extend our best wishes to her.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #raquel rodriguez

