WWE Superstar Removed from Active Roster

WWE performers can be sidelined from the active roster for a multitude of reasons, including injuries, personal leave, among other factors.

According to PWInsider, Raquel Rodriguez has recently been removed from WWE's active roster list. The report further clarifies that she is now categorized internally alongside other wrestlers who are presently not in action.

At this moment, it remains uncertain whether her absence is due to an injury or a possible resurgence of her MCAS. Regardless of the reason, we look forward to her return to the ring and extend our best wishes to her.