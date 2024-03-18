WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized

In a recent Facebook update, Afa Jr. shared concerning news about his father, Afa the Wild Samoan, detailing a significant injury sustained from a fall. He stated, "Update: My father fell and fractured his back in 2 places. He is currently being transferred into a different hospital. Continued prayers are requested as well as privacy during these stressful times. The family will post updates as they come."
Afa the Wild Samoan is a revered figure in professional wrestling, known for his fierce in-ring persona and significant contributions to the sport. Alongside his brother, Sika, Afa became a cornerstone of the tag team division in the 1970s and 1980s, capturing numerous tag team championships across various promotions, including the prestigious WWF Tag Team Titles.
WNS wishes Afa and his family all the very best.
⚡ Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Last Woman Standing, Tag Team Qualifier, Major Contract Signing & More
Tonight's WWE Raw is set to unfold at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a live broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a detaile [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2024 01:19PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com