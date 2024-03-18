Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Last Woman Standing, Tag Team Qualifier, Major Contract Signing & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw is set to unfold at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a live broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a detailed preview of the scheduled matches and segments:

- Becky Lynch goes head-to-head with Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

- A contract signing is slated between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

- Alpha Academy competes against The New Day in a qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.

- DIY faces The Creed Brothers in another qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.

- The Miz & R-Truth take on Indus Sher in a qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.