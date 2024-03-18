WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Last Woman Standing, Tag Team Qualifier, Major Contract Signing & More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Tonight's WWE Raw Preview: Last Woman Standing, Tag Team Qualifier, Major Contract Signing & More

Tonight's WWE Raw is set to unfold at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a live broadcast on the USA Network. Below is a detailed preview of the scheduled matches and segments:

- Becky Lynch goes head-to-head with Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match.

- A contract signing is slated between Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

- Alpha Academy competes against The New Day in a qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.

- DIY faces The Creed Brothers in another qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.

- The Miz & R-Truth take on Indus Sher in a qualifier for the WrestleMania 40 Six-Pack Ladder Match.

Jim Ross Praises Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on his "Grilling Jr" podcast, celebrating Thunderbol [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2024 09:27AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86719/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π