Jim Ross Praises Thunderbolt Patterson's WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently shared his thoughts on his "Grilling Jr" podcast, celebrating Thunderbolt Patterson's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. Ross expressed, "Congratulations to Thunderbolt, he deserves it." He highlighted Patterson's challenges in a racially biased wrestling industry, noting the unfair practices of the past where promoters would limit opportunities for African American athletes. Ross recalled an incident where Cowboy Bill Watts faced resistance when trying to book a talented black athlete, only to be told, "We already have one." Despite these obstacles, Ross praised Patterson's resilience and his role in paving the way for future black wrestlers, describing his induction as "well deserved" and "a great idea."

On the topic of Pat McAfee's performance as a WWE commentator, Ross didn't hold back his praise, stating, "I'm impressed. Pat McAfee has impressed me, no doubt about it." Ross commended McAfee's dedication to understanding the industry, noting his use of wrestling terminology on his ESPN show and describing him as "a supreme talent" and "a good hire for WWE."

Source: 411mania.com
