WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Jeff Jarrett Discusses Vince Russo's Resistance to International Talent in TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Jeff Jarrett Discusses Vince Russo's Resistance to International Talent in TNA Wrestling

In a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett, discussed a range of topics, including his insights on Vince Russo's reluctance to incorporate international talent in TNA Wrestling. Jarrett revealed, “He despised the fact that we would give Lucha Libre or Japanese, or I’ll just say the non-English speaking talent much TV time, because he didn’t believe you could tell stories." Jarrett countered Russo's view by highlighting the importance of managers and the potential for subtitles to bridge language barriers. He specifically mentioned Konnan's significant impact on wrestling, emphasizing, “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of his talent, his notoriety, and the importance he has played."

Reflecting on the distinctiveness of early TNA, Jarrett pointed out the unique passion of Hispanic culture and its influence on wrestling. “At the very core of a wrestler, performer, sports entertainer, whatever you want to call us, the Hispanic culture is much more passionate in life...So you put that, coupled [with] in-ring, hard-hitting high-flying unique action. To me, it was really an element of early TNA that set us apart," Jarrett explained. This approach, according to Jarrett, was a key differentiator for TNA, setting its brand apart by showcasing hard-hitting, high-flying action not seen elsewhere.

Becky Lynch Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the White House

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar, was extended an invitation to the White House for a St. Patrick's Day event, celebrating Irish Americans. Ly [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 18, 2024 09:16AM

 

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #jeff jarrett #vince russo

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86715/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π