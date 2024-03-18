Jeff Jarrett Discusses Vince Russo's Resistance to International Talent in TNA Wrestling

In a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling’s Director of Business Development, Jeff Jarrett, discussed a range of topics, including his insights on Vince Russo's reluctance to incorporate international talent in TNA Wrestling. Jarrett revealed, “He despised the fact that we would give Lucha Libre or Japanese, or I’ll just say the non-English speaking talent much TV time, because he didn’t believe you could tell stories." Jarrett countered Russo's view by highlighting the importance of managers and the potential for subtitles to bridge language barriers. He specifically mentioned Konnan's significant impact on wrestling, emphasizing, “I don’t think people understand the magnitude of his talent, his notoriety, and the importance he has played."

Reflecting on the distinctiveness of early TNA, Jarrett pointed out the unique passion of Hispanic culture and its influence on wrestling. “At the very core of a wrestler, performer, sports entertainer, whatever you want to call us, the Hispanic culture is much more passionate in life...So you put that, coupled [with] in-ring, hard-hitting high-flying unique action. To me, it was really an element of early TNA that set us apart," Jarrett explained. This approach, according to Jarrett, was a key differentiator for TNA, setting its brand apart by showcasing hard-hitting, high-flying action not seen elsewhere.