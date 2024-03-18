Becky Lynch Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the White House

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar, was extended an invitation to the White House for a St. Patrick's Day event, celebrating Irish Americans. Lynch shared her thoughts on the experience via social media. During her visit, she had the opportunity to represent Ireland and WWE, sharing a momentous post on Instagram about her journey.

In her post, Lynch expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift."

Looking ahead, Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley in a high-stakes match for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.