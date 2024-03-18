WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the White House

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 18, 2024

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar, was extended an invitation to the White House for a St. Patrick's Day event, celebrating Irish Americans. Lynch shared her thoughts on the experience via social media. During her visit, she had the opportunity to represent Ireland and WWE, sharing a momentous post on Instagram about her journey.

In her post, Lynch expressed her gratitude and excitement, stating, "It was an honor to represent Ireland & @WWE for St. Patrick’s Day at the @whitehouse. @POTUS said Becky Balboa is winning it all in Philly, had myself a pint, and even classed up the library with a little gift."

Looking ahead, Lynch is set to face Rhea Ripley in a high-stakes match for the WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40.


Tags: #wwe #becky lynch #the white house

