Will Ospreay Recounts Tense Showdown with WWE Hall of Famer

In a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, AEW star Will Ospreay shared his experiences wrestling the late WWE Hall of Famer Vader in 2016. Reflecting on the encounter, Ospreay recounted, "So it was great, but then it just became too much to basically be like, I thought he actually wanted to fight me, so I was like, ‘What is going on?’ And then we got into a group conversation … and basically sorted out the match. For me, it was a horrible experience because he’s not the nicest chap in the world, but I don’t want to speak any ill because he’s passed on now and he’s someone’s dad. All the best to the family, but he wasn’t very nice to me."
Discussing Vader's approach to their bouts, Ospreay added, "It was really fun, looking back on it, it’s a good story to tell the boys. [Vader] wanted a three-match clause. He wanted to do like three matches. What more of a story can we do out of this? It’s one match, you’re getting your payday, you’re f****** off."
