WWE Road To WrestleMania 40 Live Event Results From North Charleston, South Carolina (03/17)

WWE's Road To WrestleMania Tour made a high-energy stop at the North Charleston Coliseum in South Charleston, South Carolina, delivering an action-packed night of matches.

The evening saw R-Truth overcoming Dominick Mysterio due to disqualification caused by interference, leading to a thrilling six-man tag team match. R-Truth teamed up with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to secure a victory against The Judgment Day, comprised of WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominick Mysterio.

In a one-on-one confrontation, AJ Styles emerged victorious against Carlito, showcasing his superior skills and determination. The women’s world championship was fiercely contested, with Rhea Ripley successfully defending her title against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a triple threat match, proving why she's at the top of the women's division.

Sami Zayn and LA Knight each earned their stripes by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Solo Sikoa, respectively, in singles matches that highlighted their prowess and resilience in the ring. Omos towered over Akira Tozawa, claiming another victory to add to his impressive record.

In tag team action, Naomi and Bianca Belair teamed up to take down Kairi Sane and IYO SKY, showcasing their chemistry and athletic abilities. The night reached its climax with a street fight main event where Cody Rhodes triumphed over Drew McIntyre, leaving the audience in awe of the spectacle they witnessed.