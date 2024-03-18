WWE Superstar Absent From Live Events After Recent Injury Scare

The Women's Tag Team Championships' curse appears to have struck again. On Friday's SmackDown episode, Asuka seemed to sustain a foot injury, hobbling through the show's concluding segment. The episode ended with Damage CTRL attacking Bayley, during which Asuka's discomfort became apparent. While the severity of the injury hasn't been confirmed, there's concern it could be a broken ankle, potentially sidelining her from WrestleMania 40. Consequently, WWE has pulled Asuka from upcoming live events.

Renowned for her resilience, Asuka struggled to conceal her pain in the footage, limping significantly as she attempted to participate in the match's climax. The exact moment of the injury remains uncertain, but her absence would significantly impact WWE's WrestleMania build-up, particularly concerning Bayley's clash with Iyo Sky. Despite no current plans for the Women's Tag Team Championships to be at stake, Asuka's potential broken ankle is a development WWE could do without. Some spectators suggest the injury occurred when Asuka leapt from the apron, landing in a manner that immediately raised alarms. Until that point, there were no indications of distress, with Asuka actively engaging in the match. Fans and WWE alike are holding out hope that the injury is not as severe as feared.