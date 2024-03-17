NXT Star Pitched To Be In 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

Shawn Spears' return to NXT a few weeks ago came as a significant surprise this year, quickly securing two notable single match victories. In a recent conversation with Fightful, Spears shared insights into his comeback to NXT and his reasons for leaving AEW. This full interview is scheduled for release next week, but Fightful Select has offered previews, revealing intriguing behind-the-scenes details about Spears.
Upon confirming his WWE comeback, Spears ambitiously suggested participating in the 2024 Royal Rumble match. However, by the time of his proposal, the event's roster had already been finalized, leaving him out of the lineup.
