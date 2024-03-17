Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds to Criticism Over Profanity Use

Earlier reports have suggested that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's use of explicit language in his social media promotions has caused discomfort among some WWE talents. This is attributed to Johnson's liberty to incorporate profanity, despite WWE's adherence to PG content guidelines. While The Rock's colorful language has found a place in his social media posts, it has been systematically censored in television broadcasts.

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson addressed the commentary surrounding his “Rock concert” segment from the Smackdown episode aired on March 15th, 2024.