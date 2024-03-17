Nic Nemeth Questions Cody Rhodes Needing To Finish His Story

Former WWE talent and present TNA wrestler Nic Nemeth recently shared his thoughts on Busted Open Radio regarding several topics, including Cody Rhodes' unfinished narrative and the necessity for Rhodes to capture a championship to conclude it properly.

Nemeth expressed his amusement and appreciation for the ongoing storyline, stating, "I appreciate this two-year story, I really do." He then questioned the narrative's conclusion, "I just think it’s so funny that finishing the story isn’t like the end of a storyline. It’s like, no, he has to win because his dad wasn’t champion. That’s the story?"

Furthermore, Nemeth pondered whether Rhodes was uniquely burdened with challenges in wrestling, asking, "Hasn’t everybody else who wasn’t a legacy in the business had to go through a bunch of stuff, too? Or was Cody the only one?"

