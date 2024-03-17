WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth Questions Cody Rhodes Needing To Finish His Story

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

Former WWE talent and present TNA wrestler Nic Nemeth recently shared his thoughts on Busted Open Radio regarding several topics, including Cody Rhodes' unfinished narrative and the necessity for Rhodes to capture a championship to conclude it properly.

Nemeth expressed his amusement and appreciation for the ongoing storyline, stating, "I appreciate this two-year story, I really do." He then questioned the narrative's conclusion, "I just think it’s so funny that finishing the story isn’t like the end of a storyline. It’s like, no, he has to win because his dad wasn’t champion. That’s the story?"

Furthermore, Nemeth pondered whether Rhodes was uniquely burdened with challenges in wrestling, asking, "Hasn’t everybody else who wasn’t a legacy in the business had to go through a bunch of stuff, too? Or was Cody the only one?"

The full discussion is available on the latest episode, click here to listen.

