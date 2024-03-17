Bully Ray Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Wrestling Revolver's 'Ready Or Not,

At Wrestling Revolver's "Ready Or Not" event in Clive, IA, the wrestling world witnessed the surprising return of former WWE and TNA luminary Bully Ray, marking his debut in a Wrestling Revolver arena. His entry came during a unique "Emmy Award vs. Slammy Award Match" featuring Paul Walter Hauser and Matt Cardona, which escalated into a hardcore showdown. Amid the match, Steph de Lander interfered to tip the scales in favor of Cardona, prompting Bully Ray to intervene and balance the competition. Bully Ray's involvement proved pivotal, as he frightened Lander away from the ring, assisting Hauser in securing victory by slamming Cardona through a blazing table.

In the aftermath, Hauser seized the moment to call out Sami Callihan for a match at the upcoming event at the 2300 Arena, a challenge Callihan promptly accepted.