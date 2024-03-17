WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Bully Ray Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Wrestling Revolver's 'Ready Or Not,

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

Bully Ray Shocks Fans with Surprise Appearance at Wrestling Revolver's 'Ready Or Not,

At Wrestling Revolver's "Ready Or Not" event in Clive, IA, the wrestling world witnessed the surprising return of former WWE and TNA luminary Bully Ray, marking his debut in a Wrestling Revolver arena. His entry came during a unique "Emmy Award vs. Slammy Award Match" featuring Paul Walter Hauser and Matt Cardona, which escalated into a hardcore showdown. Amid the match, Steph de Lander interfered to tip the scales in favor of Cardona, prompting Bully Ray to intervene and balance the competition. Bully Ray's involvement proved pivotal, as he frightened Lander away from the ring, assisting Hauser in securing victory by slamming Cardona through a blazing table.

In the aftermath, Hauser seized the moment to call out Sami Callihan for a match at the upcoming event at the 2300 Arena, a challenge Callihan promptly accepted.

Jim Ross Discusses Owen Hart's Potential WWE Hall of Fame Induction in Post-Vince McMahon Era

In 2020, Martha Hart, the widow of Owen Hart, shared her perspective with Forbes.com regarding the possibility of her late husband being ind [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 17, 2024 11:01AM


Tags: #bully ray #wrestling revolver

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86703/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π