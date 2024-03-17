Jim Ross Discusses Owen Hart's Potential WWE Hall of Fame Induction in Post-Vince McMahon Era

In 2020, Martha Hart, the widow of Owen Hart, shared her perspective with Forbes.com regarding the possibility of her late husband being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I bet she could [change her stance]. Will she, is another question. Maybe the bigger question is, ‘Will she?’ I don’t know, I hadn’t thought of that. It’s a good question. It’s why these Q&As are so entertaining sometimes, you get questions that you don’t expect. So I don’t know. Good question, though. Good question. Time will tell. I can see it being able to be worked out a lot easier now that [Vince] McMahon is out of the picture. That was her roadblock, so we’ll see.

Put it this way, it wouldn’t surprise me whatsoever. But I don’t have any information to change my philosophy of that. I thank with him gone, it increases the chances of Owen going in the Hall of Fame. God knows he’s deserving. That’s never been an issue. But if Martha likes it, and feels good about then comfort zone then why not? I think it’s great. She’s such a pleasure to work with. She’s not angry at pro wrestling anymore, doesn’t seem to me like. I mean, she’s heartbroken with how things happened to Owen like they did and as we all are, and have been. But I don’t know. It’s interesting, Connie, it’s a good question. Interesting, but I’d say that the odds of Owen being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame have increased immensely since Vince McMahon resigned his post.”