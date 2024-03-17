WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Additional Bouts Announced for Upcoming TNA Tapings in Philadelphia Next Weekend

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 17, 2024

Additional Bouts Announced for Upcoming TNA Tapings in Philadelphia Next Weekend

TNA Wrestling has unveiled the match card for their upcoming television tapings scheduled for March 22nd and March 23rd, set to emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here's a look at the freshly updated lineup:

Friday, March 22nd:

In his debut match, Tracy Williams will face off against Josh Alexander.
TNA Tag Team Champions, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, are set to battle The Motor City Machineguns.

Saturday, March 23rd:

Xia Brookside will take on Ash by Elegance in a highly anticipated match.
PCO is set to clash with Kon in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams Set for TNA iMPACT Taping in Philadelphia

TNA Wrestling has unveiled a thrilling new bout for the upcoming iMPACT On AXS TV taping on March 22, featuring “The Walking Weapon&rd [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 05:28PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86701/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π