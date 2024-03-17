Additional Bouts Announced for Upcoming TNA Tapings in Philadelphia Next Weekend

TNA Wrestling has unveiled the match card for their upcoming television tapings scheduled for March 22nd and March 23rd, set to emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here's a look at the freshly updated lineup:

Friday, March 22nd:

In his debut match, Tracy Williams will face off against Josh Alexander.

TNA Tag Team Champions, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers, are set to battle The Motor City Machineguns.

Saturday, March 23rd:

Xia Brookside will take on Ash by Elegance in a highly anticipated match.

PCO is set to clash with Kon in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.