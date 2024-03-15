Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams Set for TNA iMPACT Taping in Philadelphia

TNA Wrestling has unveiled a thrilling new bout for the upcoming iMPACT On AXS TV taping on March 22, featuring “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander clashing with Tracy Williams at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Following the match announcement, Tracy Williams expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for the encounter on social media, marking his debut in TNA. He shared his long-held desire for this match and his connection to the venue from his early career days.

“After waiting for what feels like forever, this match is finally happening,” Williams stated on X. “Making my TNA debut in the very arena where I started my career feels incredibly special.”

He also touched upon his motivations, saying, “Over the last few years, I’ve felt overlooked and undervalued. This match is my chance to reclaim the respect I deserve.”