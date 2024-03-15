WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams Set for TNA iMPACT Taping in Philadelphia

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams Set for TNA iMPACT Taping in Philadelphia

TNA Wrestling has unveiled a thrilling new bout for the upcoming iMPACT On AXS TV taping on March 22, featuring “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander clashing with Tracy Williams at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

Following the match announcement, Tracy Williams expressed his enthusiasm and anticipation for the encounter on social media, marking his debut in TNA. He shared his long-held desire for this match and his connection to the venue from his early career days.

“After waiting for what feels like forever, this match is finally happening,” Williams stated on X. “Making my TNA debut in the very arena where I started my career feels incredibly special.”

He also touched upon his motivations, saying, “Over the last few years, I’ve felt overlooked and undervalued. This match is my chance to reclaim the respect I deserve.”

Bryan Danielson Dream Match Set for AEW Collision

A highly anticipated dream match featuring Bryan Danielson has been revealed, coming hot on the heels of his announced clash with Will Ospre [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 15, 2024 05:23PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86661/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π