WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Iyo Sky Tells Naomi They'll Meet in the Ring Next Week on WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

Iyo Sky Tells Naomi They'll Meet in the Ring Next Week on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown LowDown, WWE Wom

en's Champion Iyo Sky laid down a challenge to Naomi for an upcoming bout on next week's SmackDown. Iyo Sky announced, “Next week, Naomi, it's you and me!” This declaration was captured and disseminated across social media platforms.

During the previous night's SmackDown, Naomi intervened to save Bayley from an onslaught by Damage CTRL, only for the group to overpower and assault both Bayley and Naomi. The next edition of SmackDown is set to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will be aired live on FOX at 8:00 PM EST. The updated card for the event includes:

- Semifinal match in Bracket Two: The Street Profits versus Authors of Pain

- Semifinal match in Bracket Two: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

- Rey Mysterio taking on Santos Escobar

- A match between Iyo Sky and Naomi

- A face-to-face meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day at The White House

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar, is set to experience a notable event this weekend as she joins the celebrations at the White House for Saint [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 16, 2024 11:33AM


Tags: #wwe #iyo sky #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86694/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π