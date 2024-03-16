Iyo Sky Tells Naomi They'll Meet in the Ring Next Week on WWE SmackDown

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown LowDown, WWE Wom

Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai #SmackDown Lowdown segment after Friday Night Smackdown!!



Iyo Sky challenging Naomi to a match next week on March 22nd at Milwaukee, Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/r65PesqY0I — BayleyWrestling (@BayleysIdiots) March 16, 2024

en's Champion Iyo Sky laid down a challenge to Naomi for an upcoming bout on next week's SmackDown. Iyo Sky announced, “Next week, Naomi, it's you and me!” This declaration was captured and disseminated across social media platforms.

During the previous night's SmackDown, Naomi intervened to save Bayley from an onslaught by Damage CTRL, only for the group to overpower and assault both Bayley and Naomi. The next edition of SmackDown is set to take place at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and will be aired live on FOX at 8:00 PM EST. The updated card for the event includes:

- Semifinal match in Bracket Two: The Street Profits versus Authors of Pain

- Semifinal match in Bracket Two: Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson against Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

- Rey Mysterio taking on Santos Escobar

- A match between Iyo Sky and Naomi

- A face-to-face meeting between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns