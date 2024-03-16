WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day at The White House

Becky Lynch, the WWE superstar, is set to experience a notable event this weekend as she joins the celebrations at the White House for Saint Patrick's Day. The opportunity comes as part of an invitation extended to her and Ireland's Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar. During an interview with the New York Post, Lynch shared her excitement: "I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure. It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there."

Alongside Lynch and Varadkar, other distinguished personalities from the Irish Republic are expected to partake in the festivities. While the occasion promises to be a grand celebration, Lynch has an important match awaiting her return; she is scheduled to compete against Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match on Monday's Raw.