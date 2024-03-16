Mick Foley Uncertain About Death Match Comeback, Cites Weight Loss Challenges

Mick Foley is undecided about competing in one last match.

Foley's last appearance as a competitor dates back over ten years to the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble.

The renowned 58-year-old Hardcore Legend disclosed last month his contemplation of one final death match to commemorate his 60th birthday. As motivation for shedding 100 pounds, Foley had entertained the notion of this farewell bout, clarifying that the event would not occur under the WWE banner.

During a recent live autograph session hosted by Highspots, Foley provided an update on his decision-making process. He acknowledged an improvement in his physical well-being and mobility, yet noted a lack of progress in his weight loss journey as per the scale's readings. Foley remarked, "I'll know by the start of 2025 whether I'm going to go through with the match or not."

Addressing inquiries about the potential match, Foley expressed, "Yeah, but I’d have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight - and it’s not falling off like I hoped it would. So I’m going to have to reexamine where I am at a certain point. It’s not about the money. I want to have a fun match, but I am having trouble. I’ve been working out, I feel better, moving better, but it’s not showing up as of yet on the scale."

He remained uncertain, adding, "So I’m not sure. I’ll have an answer by the beginning of the year."

Foley has identified Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as potential adversaries for the speculated death match, although he mentioned to Highspots the existence of numerous possibilities for his opponent.