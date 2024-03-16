WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Mick Foley Uncertain About Death Match Comeback, Cites Weight Loss Challenges

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

Mick Foley Uncertain About Death Match Comeback, Cites Weight Loss Challenges

Mick Foley is undecided about competing in one last match.

Foley's last appearance as a competitor dates back over ten years to the 2012 WWE Royal Rumble. 

The renowned 58-year-old Hardcore Legend disclosed last month his contemplation of one final death match to commemorate his 60th birthday. As motivation for shedding 100 pounds, Foley had entertained the notion of this farewell bout, clarifying that the event would not occur under the WWE banner.

During a recent live autograph session hosted by Highspots, Foley provided an update on his decision-making process. He acknowledged an improvement in his physical well-being and mobility, yet noted a lack of progress in his weight loss journey as per the scale's readings. Foley remarked, "I'll know by the start of 2025 whether I'm going to go through with the match or not."

Addressing inquiries about the potential match, Foley expressed, "Yeah, but I’d have to lose an extraordinary amount of weight - and it’s not falling off like I hoped it would. So I’m going to have to reexamine where I am at a certain point. It’s not about the money. I want to have a fun match, but I am having trouble. I’ve been working out, I feel better, moving better, but it’s not showing up as of yet on the scale."

He remained uncertain, adding, "So I’m not sure. I’ll have an answer by the beginning of the year."

Foley has identified Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona as potential adversaries for the speculated death match, although he mentioned to Highspots the existence of numerous possibilities for his opponent.

 

Source: facebook.com
Tags: #wwe #mick foley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86685/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π