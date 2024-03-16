Ric Flair Admits The Rock Outshines Him

The Rock has been captivating audiences with his villainous antics as WrestleMania 40 approaches, particularly shining in a recent episode of WWE SmackDown on March 15. In a standout moment, The Rock revived his famous concert segment, humorously targeting Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in his performance. The segment concluded with The Rock fervently addressing Rhodes and his lineage.
Following this display, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair expressed his admiration on Twitter, proclaiming The Rock as “the most entertaining motherf*cker in the entire history of the wrestling business.” Flair, a 16-time world champion himself, acknowledged that despite witnessing numerous talents throughout his career, including his own performances, The Rock stands unparalleled. He also expressed gratitude for their friendship and affirmed, "The Rock is the man."
My Friend @TheRock, You Are The Most Entertaining Motherf*cker In The Entire History Of The Wrestling Business And I’ve Seen Them All, Including Myself, But I Pale In Comparison! I’m So Thankful For Our Friendship & Respect. God Bless You! You Are The F*cking Man! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/wqcBOqIsWJ— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 16, 2024
