Baron Corbin Thinks He and Bron Breakker Can Win Tag Titles from The Judgment Day

Baron Corbin recently made an appearance on WWE's The Bump, sharing insights and ambitions, particularly around his partnership with Bron Breakker as the current NXT Tag Team Champions. Discussing their potential to challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, Corbin expressed confidence in their capability to overcome any team, including the formidable Judgment Day. Highlighting their current reign and aspirations, Corbin remarked, "We should get a shot at those. That should be something we can get. We can go and we can cut whoever in half that we need to Saturday morning at NXT, and then we can go on to WrestleMania, and I think we can take those titles off of Judgment Day." He underscored their rapid success as a team, stating, "We got eight weeks in the bank together, and we’re already tag champs. That speaks volumes to what we can accomplish."

Corbin's ambitions stretch beyond tag team glory, as he envisions capturing individual titles and eventually world championships. Enthusiastically, he shared, "I would love to be Raw and SmackDown tag team champions with this guy. I want to go on and I want to win Intercontinental, US Title, I want to get in there and compete for a world title again." Imagining a triumphant future, he added, "How cool would it be if two years from now, he’s holding the Raw title, I’m holding the SmackDown title, whatever it is, and we’re clanging those together on a Saturday night after a big show and drinking some whiskey and having a good time."

Corbin's full remarks and his vision for the future can be seen in the video from his appearance on The Bump.