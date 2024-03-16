Bully Ray Explains Why He and D-Von Dudley Frequently Lost Big Matches in ECW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, discussing several topics, including the strategic reasons behind his and D-Von Dudley's frequent losses in high-profile matches during their ECW tenure. Bully Ray shared that despite their success against teams like Dreamer and Sandman, they rarely defended world titles. He explained, "We would beat Dreamer and Sandman every night, but no world titles were on the line." The reason behind this strategy, as Ray revealed, was based on Paul Heyman's vision. "Every time Paul put a world championship on us was for us to drop it because he knew that any babyface team that beat the Dudleys instantly became credible," Ray said.

He further clarified that this approach was Heyman's, not his own, highlighting Heyman's confidence in the Dudleys' ability to regain their momentum. "And this is not my words, this is Paul’s words on how he built us. Paul knew he could beat us every single night, ‘But as long as I gave Bubba the microphone the next night, everything would be fine, because he would get all the heat back.’"