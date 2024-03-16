WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
March 18th WWE Raw to Feature Key Contract Signing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

An exciting addition has been announced for WWE Raw at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, this Monday.

Following his victory in a gauntlet match on the previous show, Sami Zayn is set to partake in a contract signing with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, solidifying their championship bout at WrestleMania 40.

Updated WWE Raw Card:

- The Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- The Creed Brothers vs. DIY in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- Akira Tozawa and Otis from Alpha Academy vs. The New Day in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- Becky Lynch faces Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

- Contract signing for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 16, 2024 11:11AM


Tags: #wwe #raw

