March 18th WWE Raw to Feature Key Contract Signing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

An exciting addition has been announced for WWE Raw at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, this Monday.

Following his victory in a gauntlet match on the previous show, Sami Zayn is set to partake in a contract signing with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, solidifying their championship bout at WrestleMania 40.

Updated WWE Raw Card:

- The Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- The Creed Brothers vs. DIY in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- Akira Tozawa and Otis from Alpha Academy vs. The New Day in a Sixpack Challenge Qualifier match

- Becky Lynch faces Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match

- Contract signing for the WWE Intercontinental Championship match