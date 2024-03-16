Cody Rhodes Praised by Corey Graves

During a recent conversation with Short and to the Point, WWE announcer Corey Graves shared insights into his friendship with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, highlighting Rhodes' exceptional dedication to his career and his fans.

Corey Graves spoke about his long-standing connection with Cody Rhodes, saying, "Cody’s a guy that I’ve known for a long time. Obviously, I was very close with his dad, Dusty, in a professional capacity, but I had known Cody back when I was an ‘NXT’ wrestler and I would get to go do some of the live event loops with the main roster. And Cody was a guy who would often times either jump in my car or let me ride with him."

He lauded Rhodes for his unparalleled work ethic, stating, "Cody is a guy who puts in the work on a level that I don’t know that I’ve ever seen, say for perhaps a John Cena, to curate and take care and protect his relationship with the fans because Cody, when he says he owes everything to the audience and he does everything for the audience, there’s no lie in that whatsoever."

Graves also emphasized how Rhodes has transformed the concept of heroism in the current era: "Cody is the guy who, no matter what night of the week it is, no matter what city we’re on if Cody’s there, he’s the last guy. He’s signing every autograph, he’s shaking every hand. He has really redefined what it means to be a hero in 2024, in an era where for the last two decades we didn’t think that was possible."