Damian Priest Calls Match with Bad Bunny the Biggest Moment of His Wrestling Career

In a revealing conversation with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, Damian Priest, also known as "Senor Money In The Bank," delved into the profound impact of his WWE Backlash 2023 bout, a San Juan Street Fight, against the globally recognized music sensation, Bad Bunny, in Puerto Rico. This confrontation stands out to him not only as a pinnacle in his wrestling career but as a moment of deep personal and cultural significance.

Reflecting on the paramount importance of this match, Priest expressed, "Oh, hands down," affirming its status as the zenith of his professional journey. He articulated a sense of profound pride in the encounter, stating, "I was very proud of that. That was — what that match meant was bigger than any win or loss or wrestling match."

Priest elaborated on the deep-seated meaning behind the clash, emphasizing its representation and cultural significance. "It was the representation, and culturally, that was so important to the both of us, Bad Bunny and I. It hands down is the most important match I’ve had in my career and the one that I’m the most proud of," he remarked, shedding light on the match's broader implications beyond the wrestling ring.