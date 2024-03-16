WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt's Induction into WWE Hall of Fame Deferred

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

In the wake of Bray Wyatt's unfortunate passing in 2023, plans to celebrate his career with a WWE Hall of Fame induction appear to be temporarily deferred.

The announcement of the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame inductees began with Paul Heyman, whose distinguished career has earned him widespread recognition both on-screen and behind the scenes. Joining him in this year's class are Japanese wrestling icon Bull Nakano, former WWE Tag Team Champions Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham of The U.S. Express, boxing legend Muhammad Ali, and Thunderbolt Patterson, all set to be honored during the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Dave Meltzer, in his Daily Update, revealed that Lia Maivia, The Rock's grandmother, is slated to be the final inductee of the 2024 class. Meltzer also addressed the speculation surrounding Bray Wyatt's induction, stating, "It was confirmed to us yesterday that with the exception of Lia Maivia, all members of the 2024 Hall of Fame class have been announced. Regarding rumors of Bray Wyatt, obviously he was on the list at one point but it’s not planned, or at least wasn’t as of yesterday. The impression I was given is that he will be put in soon."

Source: f4wonline.com
