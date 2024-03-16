WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update on WWE Allowing Superstars to Participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 16, 2024

Update on WWE Allowing Superstars to Participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X

WWE has granted permission for several of its wrestlers to participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event next month, a move that surprised many due to the company's historical reluctance to allow such participation without a formal partnership with the other promotion.

Shayna Baszler is confirmed to be among the first WWE stars participating in Bloodsport X, with expectations for more announcements to follow. This decision marks a significant shift in WWE's approach under Triple H's leadership, contrasting with the policies of Vince McMahon.

Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reported that the decision was made by Paul Levesque (Triple H), who holds a differing perspective on these matters compared to Vince McMahon. 

