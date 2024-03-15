WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler Set to Compete in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X

In an unprecedented talent crossover, WWE has green-lighted several of its wrestlers to participate in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event next month, with Shayna Baszler leading the charge as the first announced participant.

Today, Josh Barnett and Game Changer Wrestling revealed the participation of Baszler, though her adversary remains unnamed. The statement proclaimed:

“What does it mean when a Queen takes up the sword and marches to war? Blood. Victory. Glory. From battlefields all over the world - MMA & the @ufc , @WWENXT , @WWE , @wwr_stardom , and more - to now step into a ring she was made for from the beginning. The Warmaster's disciple, "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler, comes to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport X.”

This unique event blends wrestling with MMA in a no-ropes setting, concluding matches solely through knockouts, submissions, or the referee's call. Baszler, with her background as a formidable UFC competitor and a professional MMA record of 15-11, is poised to make a significant impact.

Additional WWE talent confirmations for the event are anticipated shortly.