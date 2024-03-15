WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
An Update on the Booker T and CM Punk Situation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

An Update on the Booker T and CM Punk Situation

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T alluded to a near confrontation with CM Punk at the latest NXT recording held at the WWE Performance Center. While the ex-world champion chose not to divulge specifics on the podcast, he hinted at sharing more details off-air with co-host Brad Gilmore.

Fightful Select has expressed doubts about the authenticity of Booker T's statements, noting that their inquiries yielded no evidence of any altercation. Sources emphasized to Fightful that since his WWE return in November, Punk has consistently demonstrated positive conduct, and his demeanor was upbeat at the NXT event on Tuesday. Additionally, WWE PC security has no record of such an incident.

Individuals in communication with Fightful have voiced discontent towards Booker T for spreading these allegations against Punk, especially given Punk’s notorious past involving behind-the-scenes disputes.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #cm punk #booker t

