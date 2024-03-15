The Undertaker Discusses Potential Return for One Final WWE Match

Following Sting's retirement announcement in AEW after an impressive career spanning nearly four decades, The Undertaker has contemplated the chance of stepping into the ring once again.

The last appearance of The Undertaker in a wrestling match was at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, where he competed against AJ Styles in a memorable Boneyard Match. The first part of this match is featured below this article. Nearing four years since hanging up his boots, Mark Calaway, known famously as The Undertaker, shared insights into his retirement decision during a Patreon Q&A session for his podcast, "Six Feet Under."

“I knew my time had come, but I wasn’t ready for it to come. I just knew that my body couldn’t deliver on what my mind and my heart wanted to give the fans. So it was kind of difficult.

“You have to remember that, for over half of my life, being in the ring is what I did. And then it’s not there anymore. And it does — it leaves a huge void in you. Because you’re trying to fill that void, which was a passion, and you’re trying to find out what that next passion is and what it is that you’re going to sink your teeth into. There just may not be something that will ever refill that void.”

He disclosed that whenever he's backstage at a WWE event, there's a part of him that yearns to step back into the ring, noting that this desire has persisted even four years later.

It’s still tough for me. I’m still coming to grips with it. And I may or may not have said to my wife recently that I was going to make a comeback. Fortunately, I think I’ve talked myself out of that.

“No, there’s not one more match. It was just like — I just got back from Australia, I was tired, and I knew I had a lot of stuff coming up. And that was me just feeling comfortable saying it… Don’t expect it. There’s not one more match. Don’t even start.”