Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s Status in WWE as Wrestlemania 40 Approaches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

It is speculated that Brock Lesnar's absence from the 2024 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match is linked to his connection with the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and allegations of sex trafficking, which led to McMahon's resignation. Consequently, WWE has allegedly scrapped future plans involving Lesnar.

Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline.com recently mentioned that efforts might be underway to reintroduce Lesnar. Addressing the speculations about Lesnar following the lawsuit against McMahon, Dave Meltzer commented.

“There was something behind the scenes this week that was done, the details of which were told to us off the record, that indicated a less hard line about Lesnar, whose plans, which included an IC title match with Gunther at Wrestlemania after a Royal Rumble return, were dropped when the lawsuit went public. However, one company source said that there was no movement at all right now to bring Lesnar back as a performer.”

