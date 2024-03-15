WWE Considers Revamping Kickoff Show Formats

WWE is reportedly contemplating modifications to the presentation of its Kickoff shows, according to PWinsider.

The organization is exploring alterations to the pre-show format, with expectations set for changes to occur within the year. Inspiration is being drawn from ESPN's College GameDay, aiming for a vibrant, energetic discussion format that focuses on the major events and matches happening later the same day.

Following Kevin Dunn's exit, WWE has shifted towards a more sports-oriented presentation style.

Typically, WrestleMania includes a two-hour pre-show, where the first hour is dedicated to a panel breaking down the event's card and discussing upcoming matches, followed by one or two matches during the second hour. However, WWE pre-shows at present span one hour and serve as a comprehensive preview of the event. Previously, when WWE aimed to maximize viewership hours, the Kickoff shows would feature several matches to advise the WWE Network.