WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

WWE Considers Revamping Kickoff Show Formats

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 15, 2024

WWE Considers Revamping Kickoff Show Formats

WWE is reportedly contemplating modifications to the presentation of its Kickoff shows, according to PWinsider.

The organization is exploring alterations to the pre-show format, with expectations set for changes to occur within the year. Inspiration is being drawn from ESPN's College GameDay, aiming for a vibrant, energetic discussion format that focuses on the major events and matches happening later the same day.

Following Kevin Dunn's exit, WWE has shifted towards a more sports-oriented presentation style.

Typically, WrestleMania includes a two-hour pre-show, where the first hour is dedicated to a panel breaking down the event's card and discussing upcoming matches, followed by one or two matches during the second hour. However, WWE pre-shows at present span one hour and serve as a comprehensive preview of the event. Previously, when WWE aimed to maximize viewership hours, the Kickoff shows would feature several matches to advise the WWE Network.

Sean Waltman Reveals Who Could Have Been an Excellent Addition to DX

During an engaging Q&A session hosted by Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling and moderated by SoCalVal, WWE Hall of Famer and ex- [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Mar 14, 2024 04:57PM


Tags: #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/86642/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π