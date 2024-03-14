WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sean Waltman Reveals Who Could Have Been an Excellent Addition to DX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

During an engaging Q&A session hosted by Monopoly Events' For The Love of Wrestling and moderated by SoCalVal, WWE Hall of Famer and ex-DX member Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was queried about which contemporary WWE star could potentially fit into the iconic D-Generation X. Waltman identified Damian Priest as a suitable candidate for inclusion in the group.

Waltman expressed to WrestlingInc.com,  “I think that the guy I was talking about earlier would be a great DX member, Damian Priest.”

Currently, Priest is one half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions alongside his Judgment Day comrade, Finn Balor. In addition, Priest possesses the Money in the Bank briefcase, offering him an opportunistic path to challenge the WWE world champion at his discretion.

