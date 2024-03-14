WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Debut Match for Newly Named Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Mar 14, 2024

Following the recent unveiling of his new ring name, WWE has officially announced the debut match of 'Drake Morreaux', formerly known as developmental talent Beau Morris.

This announcement comes after WWE's recent trademark filing for 'Drake Morreaux'. Despite having competed in his initial televised bout last month on SmackDown, where he and Javier Bernal were defeated by the Authors of Pain, Morris has not yet appeared on NXT television under his new moniker.

Morreaux is set to enter the ring once more alongside Bernal, facing off against Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino of the D’Angelo Family in what promises to be an electrifying match. WWE.com's preview highlights the anticipation for this encounter, especially with Stacks partnering with “The D’Angelo Family’s Consigliere” for the first time against the dynamic duo of the vocal Bernal and the newly debuted Morreaux, who is noted for his notable size and power.

Additionally, the upcoming show is set to feature the in-ring return of Sol Ruca, who will compete against Wren Sinclair. Another highlight includes a match between Lola Vice and Carlee Bright, adding to the excitement of the event.

Source: WWE.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #drake morreaux #beau morris

